Doctor Who spoilers: First look at episode 2 - War Of The Sontarans

Here's a first look at this weekend's second episode of Doctor Who: Flux.

The brand new series continues this weekend on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Advertisements

Episode 2, titled War Of The Sontarans, airs at 6:15PM on Sunday, 7 November for an hour.

A teaser shares: "In the Crimean War, the Doctor discovers the British army fighting a brutal alien army of Sontarans, as Yaz and Dan are thrown deeper into a battle for survival. What is the Temple of Atropos? Who are the Mouri?"

Mary (SARA POWELL) - (C) BBC Studios - Photographer: James Pardon

The Doctor (JODIE WHITTAKER), Mary (SARA POWELL), Yasmin Khan (MANDIP GILL), Dan (JOHN BISHOP) - (C) BBC Studios - Photographer: James Pardon

Logan (GERALD KYD) - (C) BBC Studios - Photographer: James Pardon

Mary (SARA POWELL), The Doctor (JODIE WHITTAKER) - (C) BBC Studios - Photographer: James Pardon

Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill, John Bishop and Jacob Anderson star in the new series together with a host of guest stars.

Those appearing in this weekend's episode are Rochenda Sandall (Line Of Duty) as Azure, Sam Spruell (The North Water) as Swarm, Sara Powell (Unforgotten, Damned) as Mary and Gerald Kyd (Cold Feet, Britannia) as Logan.

Azure (ROCHENDA SANDALL), Swarm (SAM SPRUELL) - (C) BBC Studios - Photographer: Ben Blackall

Swarm (SAM SPRUELL), Azure (ROCHENDA SANDALL) - (C) BBC Studios - Photographer: James Pardon

Swarm (SAM SPRUELL) - (C) BBC Studios - Photographer: James Pardon

Azure (ROCHENDA SANDALL) - (C) BBC Studios - Photographer: Ben Blackall

Sontaran - (C) BBC Studios - Photographer: James Pardon

Sontaran - (C) BBC Studios - Photographer: Ben Blackall

Sontaran - (C) BBC Studios - Photographer: James Pardon

Dan (JOHN BISHOP) - (C) BBC Studios - Photographer: James Pardon

Series 13 of Doctor Who continues Sunday nights on BBC One, telling one story across a vast canvas of six episodes.

A synopsis shares: "From Liverpool to the depths of space, via the Crimean war and a planet named Atropos, which shouldn’t even exist, fighting old foes and new creatures from beyond our dimension, the Doctor and company face a race against (and through!) time to uncover a universe-spanning mystery: what is the Flux?"

You can catch up on episodes online via the BBC iPlayer here.

Advertisements

Yasmin Khan (MANDIP GILL) - (C) BBC Studios - Photographer: James Pardon

Vinder (JACOB ANDERSON), Yasmin Khan (MANDIP GILL) - (C) BBC Studios - Photographer: James Pardon

Yasmin Khan (MANDIP GILL), Vinder (JACOB ANDERSON) - (C) BBC Studios - Photographer: James Pardon

The current series will be followed by further specials in 2022 before Jodie Whittaker steps down as the Doctor.

Picture: Yasmin Khan (MANDIP GILL), The Doctor (JODIE WHITTAKER), Dan (JOHN BISHOP) - (C) BBC Studios - Photographer: James Pardon