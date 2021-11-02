Doctor Who spoilers: First look at episode 2 - War Of The Sontarans

Here's a first look at this weekend's second episode of Doctor Who: Flux.
The brand new series continues this weekend on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
Episode 2, titled War Of The Sontarans, airs at 6:15PM on Sunday, 7 November for an hour.
A teaser shares: "In the Crimean War, the Doctor discovers the British army fighting a brutal alien army of Sontarans, as Yaz and Dan are thrown deeper into a battle for survival. What is the Temple of Atropos? Who are the Mouri?"
Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill, John Bishop and Jacob Anderson star in the new series together with a host of guest stars.
Those appearing in this weekend's episode are Rochenda Sandall (Line Of Duty) as Azure, Sam Spruell (The North Water) as Swarm, Sara Powell (Unforgotten, Damned) as Mary and Gerald Kyd (Cold Feet, Britannia) as Logan.
Series 13 of Doctor Who continues Sunday nights on BBC One, telling one story across a vast canvas of six episodes.
A synopsis shares: "From Liverpool to the depths of space, via the Crimean war and a planet named Atropos, which shouldn’t even exist, fighting old foes and new creatures from beyond our dimension, the Doctor and company face a race against (and through!) time to uncover a universe-spanning mystery: what is the Flux?"
You can catch up on episodes online via the BBC iPlayer here.
The current series will be followed by further specials in 2022 before Jodie Whittaker steps down as the Doctor.
Picture: Yasmin Khan (MANDIP GILL), The Doctor (JODIE WHITTAKER), Dan (JOHN BISHOP) - (C) BBC Studios - Photographer: James Pardon