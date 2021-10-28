Channel 4's Unapologetic to return for a full series after Black To Front debut

Channel 4's late night talk show Unapologetic is to return for a full series.

Presented by DJ Yinka Bokinni and social media star Zeze Millz, Unapologetic was initially commissioned for a one-off special as part of Channel 4's Black to Front Project earlier this year.

Advertisements

The broadcaster has now announced the show will return for a full-six part series.

Channel 4 share: "Unapologetic is a show where guests will be encouraged to say what they want to say without apologising for it. This isn’t a show about Black people, this is the show where Black people talk freely about everything. It will offer new views on existing subjects as well as bringing new subjects and voices to the table.

"Following on from the highly successful pilot which tackled issues such as Black Lives Matter, football, racism, colourism and with guests including Terry Crews, Troy Deeney and Gary Younge, the new series will feature those from the worlds of politics and popular culture as well as the people who’ve been at the heart of controversies themselves. The programme will continue to challenge ideas of what Black people are allowed to say and what is off-limits."

A start date for the series, produced by SBTV and Cardiff Productions, is to be announced.

Shaminder Nahal Commissioning Editor said: "The Black to Front project is about amplifying Black voices and talent in front of and behind the screen - and above all about making this part of an ongoing conversation. So I couldn’t be more delighted to commission a 6-part series of Unapologetic for Channel 4. This thoughtful, energetic - and truly unapologetic - late-night debate and conversation show is an incredible showcase for two of the most exciting talents around – Yinka Bokinni and Zeze Millz. I’m so thrilled to be working with them, and with SBTV and Cardiff."

Advertisements

Jamal Edwards, SBTV added: "We are thrilled that the pilot was so successful and excited to be producing more episodes with the extremely talented Yinka Bokinni and Zeze Millz. Bringing through new talent is at the core of what we do at SBTV and as we increasingly move into the television production space we are grateful to Channel 4 for commissioning 6 new episodes of Unapologetic thereby giving us the opportunity to showcase more new talent."

Pat Younge, Cardiff Productions commented: "Unapologetic is a rare space in UK television that allows black voices on the right, left and centre debate the issues that matter to them with each other and on their own terms. I'm delighted that the potential of the pilot has been recognised by Channel 4, and really looking forward to working with SBTV, Yinka and Zeze to bring this series to air."