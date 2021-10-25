Doctor Who: Flux first look clip as John Bishop joins cast

Here's a first look clip from the opening episode of Doctor Who's new series.

The show's thirteenth series, entitled Doctor Who: Flux, will debut on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 6:25PM on BBC One.

Jodie Whittaker will reprise her title role as The Doctor for the new series with Mandip Gill returning as Yaz.

They will be joined by John Bishop as Dan with the BBC teasing of the new addition: "As he becomes embroiled in the Doctor’s adventures, Dan will quickly learn there’s more to the Universe(s) than he could ever believe.

"Travelling through Space and Time alongside the Doctor and Yaz, he’ll face evil alien races beyond his wildest nightmares."

You can watch a first look at John Bishop in the opening episode in the clip above.

Titled The Halloween Apocalypse, a synopsis for the episode shares: "On Halloween, all across the universe, terrifying forces are stirring. From the Arctic Circle to deep space, an ancient evil is breaking free.

"And in present-day Liverpool, the life of Dan Lewis is about to change forever. Why is the Doctor on the trail of the fearsome Karvanista? And what is the Flux?"

Also on the cast for the new series is Jacob Anderson as Vinder who joins the Doctor as she faces her biggest ever adventure battling evil across time and space.

Meanwhile guest stars confirmed include Rochenda Sandall, Annabel Scholey, Craig Parkinson, Kevin McNally, Sam Spruell, Robert Bathurst, Steve Oram and Thaddea Graham.

Doctor Who: Flux begins on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from Sunday, 31 October and continues weekly. The new series has six episodes.

For now you can catch up on past series and specials via the BBC iPlayer here.