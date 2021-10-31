Showtrial: How to watch the full series online now

Showtrial has made its debut on BBC One - here's how to watch the full series online right now.

Showtrial is a five part crime drama written by Ben Richards (Cobra, The Tunnel, Strike) and directed by Zara Hayes (Poms, Dian Fossey: Secrets In The Mist).

Advertisements

A teaser for the series shares: "When one student disappears and another is arrested, the stage is set for a case that will divide the nation. Can solicitor Cleo protect her client when new evidence emerges?"

Watch Showtrial on TV and online

Showtrial starts on BBC One on Sunday, 31 October at 9PM. Episodes air weekly on TV.

Alternatively you can watch the full series online right now via the BBC iPlayer here with all episodes immediately available.

The series has five, hour long episodes.

A full synopsis of the series shares:

When Talitha Campbell, the estranged daughter of a wealthy property developer, is charged with conspiring to murder fellow university student Hannah Ellis, the trial that follows places victim and accused - and their families - in the eye of a media storm. Into that storm enters Cleo Roberts, the duty solicitor on the night of Talitha’s arrest. Refusing her father’s help, Talitha wants Cleo to lead her defence against a prosecution weaponising Talitha’s gender and social privilege against her. From arrest to verdict, Cleo and the defence team vie with the prosecution to convince us of the truth about Talitha: Damaged scapegoat? Or cold-blooded killer?"

The full cast of Showtrial features Tracy Ifeachor, James Frain and Sharon D Clarke alongside Sinéad Keenan; Celine Buckens; Kerr Logan and Lolita Chakrabarti.

Advertisements

Creator and writer Ben Richards said: "I am delighted with the cast that has been assembled for Showtrial. It is a brilliant ensemble of talented actors that feels modern, energetic, and perfectly suited for the complex characters and storylines."

Picture: Cleo Roberts (TRACY IFEACHOR) - (C) World Productions - Photographer: Joss Barrett

More on: Showtrial TV