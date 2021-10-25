Sir Trevor McDonald announced as face of GamesMaster in E4 reboot

Sir Trevor McDonald OBE will be the face of the GamesMaster in E4's upcoming reboot.

E4 previously announced it was bringing back GamesMaster later this year for a three-part series.

Taking on the iconic role originally filled by Sir Patrick Moore will be Sir Trevor McDonald.

He will assume the vital duties of setting up gaming's most amazing challenges to the contenders and as the all-knowing GamesMaster, watching over competitors as they compete in virtual battles across a range of games, trying everything in their power to claim a legendary Golden Joystick Trophy.

Sir Trevor McDonald said: “I am delighted to be taking on this iconic role for a new generation of viewers.”

The new series will be hosted by Robert Florence, who will also serve as creative consultant on the show. His co-hosts will be esports and gaming host, Frankie Ward and newcomer Ty Logan.

Robert Florence said: "I’m hugely honoured that I’ve been trusted with ushering a new generation of challengers to their glory or humiliation, under the unflinching gaze of the GamesMaster.

"I look forward to finding out how much I can get away with."

First launching in 1992 and running for seven series, GamesMaster was the first British show dedicated to gaming.

The new series will see celebrities, gaming stars and super fans all take part in challenges, races and epic fights.

It will first launch on E4's YouTube channel before airing on TV.