A Discovery of Witches series 3 release date, cast and first look trailer revealed

A Discovery of Witches Series 3 is coming to Sky and NOW in the UK - here's all you need to know!

First debuting in 2018, A Discovery of Witches will return next year for what will be its third and final instalment.

Based on the All Souls Trilogy by Deborah Harkness the new episodes will see Matthew (Matthew Goode) and Diana (Teresa Palmer) return from their trip to 1590 to find tragedy at Sept-Tours.

A teaser shares: "They must find the missing pages from the Book of Life and the Book itself before it’s too late. Their enemies are gearing up against them, and a monster from Matthew’s past who has been lying in wait will return for revenge."

The Sky Original drama is coming to Sky Max and NOW in January 2022 with an exact release to be confirmed.

For now, you can check out the first trailer below...

Cast for the third series includes Matthew Goode, Teresa Palmer, Owen Teale, Malin Buska, Alex Kingston, Aiysha Hart, Edward Bluemel, Lindsay Duncan, Peter McDonald, Trevor Eve, Gregg Chillin, Adelle Leonce, Tanya Moodie, Daniel Ezra, Toby Regbo, Steven Cree, Jacob Ifan, Ivanno Jeremiah, Greg McHugh, Olivier Huband, Paul Rhys and Parker Sawyers.

A Discovery of Witches Season 3 is based on the ‘The Book of Life’ novel from Deborah Harkness’s bestselling All Souls trilogy and is the third and final instalment.

The show is produced by Edoardo Ferretti, directed by Jamie Donoughue and Debs Paterson and written by Lisa Holdsworth, Helen Raynor, Michelle Gayle, Christopher Cornwell, Matt Evans.

Series 1 & 2 are currently available to catch up now On Demand and on NOW.

