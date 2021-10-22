David O'Doherty and celebrity guests to cycle across the UK in new Channel 4 series

David O'Doherty will cycle around the UK as part of a new Channel 4 series.

However the comedian - and cycling enthusiast - won't be alone on his two-wheeled adventure.

In a new TV series provisionally titled The Ride, David and a different celebrity guest hop on their bikes each week and take to the open road to have some fun and explore some of the most beautiful parts of the UK.

Channel 4 share: "Getting in the saddle alongside David is the artist Grayson Perry, actor and comedian Richard Ayoade, presenter and comedian Mel Giedroyc and comedian and actor Joe Wilkinson.

"Whether experienced cyclists or complete novices, David and his guests will be taking to cycle routes across the UK to find out more about each other, share some laughs, get some exercise and enjoy the British countryside.

"The Ride (w/t) is a comedy interview show on two wheels that delivers lots of laughter, proper conversation and stunning scenery while meditating on the physical and mental health benefits of cycling. The series sees David and his guests ride along spectacular routes in Wales, Northumberland, Dungeness in Kent and along the Suffolk coast."

David O’Doherty said: “I think we've all seen enough of very fit cyclists racing up mountains and whooshing round tracks on our televisions. Now it's time for quite out-of-shape people getting lost as they pedal towards a beautiful landmark that’s supposed to be just over there.”

Jonny Rothery, commissioning editor for Channel 4, added: “Charming, revealing and full of picturesque locations, The Ride puts a new spin on celebrity interviews as we see the wonderfully funny David O’Doherty take to the road with these four brilliant characters.”

The new format is being made by production companies Zeppotron and Motion Content Group

Peter Holmes, executive producer for Zeppotron, added: “We are so pleased to be able to help David share his passion for cycling as he freewheels around the most beautiful parts of Britain exploring the minds and calves of his fascinating guests.”

Martin Oxley, Head of Formats and Entertainment UK and executive producer for Motion, commented: “Getting out and about with David and his amazing guests looks set to be the ideal antidote to all our post-lockdown blues, full of gorgeous landscapes and our host’s infectious sense of fun.”

The four-part series will air on Channel 4 in due course.