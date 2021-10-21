Alan Carr to host The Royal Variety Performance 2021 with first acts confirmed

Alan Carr will take charge of The Royal Variety Performance in 2021, it's been announced today.

The presenter and comic will host the annual talent showcase from the magnificent Royal Albert Hall in London, which celebrates its 150th anniversary this very year.

2021 marks the 109th event of the world's longest running entertainment show which as ever will be held in the presence of senior members of the Royal Family.

Who will be performing?

Alongside news of Alan as host, the first performers have been announced.

Stars lined up to appear include Ed Sheeran, Sir Rod Stewart, Anne-Marie, James Blunt and Years and Years.

Direct from the West ENd will be the casts of Matilda The Musical and Moulin Rouge The Musical.

Also returning to the RVP stage with a mesmerizing performance of their latest show ‘Luzia’ are Cirque du Soleil while Germany’s The Messoudi Brothers will showcase their breathtaking hand to hand act.

The evening will also feature performances from respected musicians and Grammy Award winners Gregory Porter and Elvis Costello, a special collaboration from actress Keala Settle and the Some Voices choir with This is Me and comedy from Judi Love, Bill Bailey, Chris McCausland and Josh Widdicombe.

Alan Carr said: "It’s such an honour to be asked to host this year’s Royal Variety Performance, it really is a dream come true.

"With so many amazing performers it’s going to be a night to recollect and if I remember correctly, the last time I appeared I was wearing a skimpy leopard print mini dress so I’m hoping as host this time I’ll be wearing something a bit more classy!"

The event is staged in aid of the Royal Variety Charity, whose patron is Her Majesty The Queen. The money raised from the show helps those people from the world of entertainment in need of care and assistance.

The Royal Variety Performance 2021 will be screened on ITV and ITV Hub in December.