The BBC will partner with TaP Music to select the 2022 UK Eurovision entry.

The management company is behind the successes of Dua Lipa, Lana Del Rey and Ellie Goulding.

They will work with the BBC to choose a song and act to represent the UK in Turin, Italy next year.

Ben Mawson, co-founder of TaP Music, said: "We’re really excited to be teaming up with the BBC for this event and will use Eurovision to authentically reflect and celebrate the rich, diverse and world-class musical talent the UK is globally renowned for.

"For many years, we’ve witnessed the United Kingdom not doing as well as we would’ve liked, when pop music is something we usually excel at. The simple fact is it’s time to show what we can do and the wonderful musical talent we have - ultimately we can’t blame politics."

Kate Phillips, Controller Entertainment Commissioning for the BBC added: "In the UK our love for Eurovision is as big as ever and we have grand ambitions for the 2022 Contest, so we’re really excited to announce this collaboration that will enable us to tap into some great music talent."

TaP Music will work with an all star line up of performers, songwriters and creatives on the entry including Dua Lipa, Sir Elton John and Mel C.

Dua Lipa said: “I’m a proud Brit whilst also being a proud Kosovan... I’m happy to lend my manager to the cause...I’ll be cheering them on!”

Sir Elton John commented: "British pop music has led the world for seven decades now. The legacy and continued impact it has, makes it one of our Nation's greatest success stories. In a changing world, we must find new ways for it to continue to thrive.

"There aren't many televised events that are as big and genuinely global as Eurovision, so it's a wonderful opportunity for us to remind the world yet again of the depth and diversity of our talent. I can't wait to see what gems our friends at Tap Music will unearth”

Melanie C added: "The Brits make fantastic pop music. Not only that, we invented it! Isn’t it about time we started showing the rest of Europe what we can do and put our best foot forward when it comes to Eurovision?

"We have so much to offer and I for one, am excited to see a British act at Eurovision that is going to make me and the whole country proud. With TAP at the helm next year, I’m sure that’s what's going to happen!"

Meanwhile Scott Mills said: "Covering Eurovision for the BBC is one of my favourite times of the year. Hearing TaP’s vision to discover and showcase to the world the rich and diverse depth of musical talent that truly represents the UK at its best has got me even more excited for the 2022 contest than any year since I started in Düsseldorf in 2011."

It was recently confirmed that the 66th Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Turin throughout the third week of May. The event will be hosted at the Pala Olimpico arena.

The Semi Finals will be on Tuesday, 10 and Thursday, 12 May. The Eurovision 2022 Final date is 14 May.