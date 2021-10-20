Pride Of Britain Awards 2021 date confirmed

The 2021 Pride of Britain Awards are on their way - here's all you need to know about this year's ceremony.

Now in its 22nd year, the Pride of Britain Awards 2021 will air on Thursday, 4 November at 8PM.

Carol Vorderman and Ashley Banjo will be back to host this year's series.

The awards recognise and celebrate ordinary people up and down the country doing extraordinary things after thousands of nominations from the public.

With a star-studded audience, the awards honour the heroes who have lifted people’s spirits in the last year - through lockdown and its lifting.

The awards will once again celebrate and honour the achievements of a truly remarkable group of people who have selflessly done extraordinary things to help those in need with some very special guests and some amazing surprises along the way, for the very worthy winners.

The two-hour spectacular will be interwoven with emotional, intimate interviews telling the stories of each of the dozen winners, along with a supporting cast of family, friends, and people describing the positive impact the winner has had on all their lives.

The Pride Of Britain Awards airs from 8PM, Thursday 4 November on ITV.

You'll be able to watch the ceremony live online and catch up via the ITV Hub.

