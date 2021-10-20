Stacey Dooley is to front a new two-part documentary series on BBC Three.

Provisionally titled Stalked, the series will see Stacey spending time with both victims and perpetrators as stark details of lives consumed by stalking are revealed.

Advertisements

As part of the show, she will embed herself with a specialist police unit in Cheshire and a victim support organisation - both dedicated to stopping stalking from escalating into life changing violence, or even murder.

Stacey Dooley said: "Prior to these films, I perhaps hadn’t taken into account just how truly devastating and life-changing stalking can be. Victims are often forced to change their lives entirely and often likened their normality to simply ‘existing’... These survivors deserve to be heard and prioritised."

Fiona Campbell, Controller, BBC Three, added: "Stacey remains one of the most authentic voices around and her documentaries are incredibly popular with the BBC Three audience. These films are so timely and will look at the consequences of stalking and the way it can devastate lives."

The BBC share: "In the first episode, Stacey will explore ex-partner stalking - the most common type of stalking behaviour. Twenty five year-old Sabrina’s ex is going to court and she will find out if he is convicted of stalking her; the police investigate a pilot accused of stalking his ex-partner who works in cabin crew, but is he heartbroken or is it more sinister?

"Katie’s ex-partner was imprisoned for bombarding her with abusive messages and faking an attack by her, but he is being considered for early release; and Andy has just come out of prison after being convicted of stalking. Stacey discovers that even when victims think stalking is over, it often isn’t.

"In episode two, Stacey explores stranger stalking, investigating how to stop stalking long term and what works better: prison or therapy? A 22 year-old dancer, is stalked by an obsessed fan who has been arrested three times, convicted once, yet is still contacting her. A Fraud Investigator, alleged to be using his skills to cyberstalk his work colleague, is arrested; and a 62-year-old man has been stalking a physiotherapist half his age for the last seven years, but where should he be - prison or hospital? Jack, who was released from prison, immediately starts threatening his ex-partner.

"Stacey finds out there are no one size fits all answers when it comes to preventing stalking and prison alone can’t do it, but with police and health professionals working together tackling each case long term, we’re more likely to see real changes"

Advertisements

The series will be available on BBC Three/BBC iPlayer with a release date to be announced.

Picture: Stacey Dooley - (C) Screen Dog Productions - Photographer: Alana McVerry