The Split series 3 first look revealed as Abi Morgan makes directorial debut

First look images from series 3 of The Split have been revealed.

The first photos were released today alongside news that BAFTA and EMMY award winning writer Abi Morgan OBE (River, Suffragette, The Hour) will make her directorial debut as part of the final series of the BBC One drama.

Advertisements

Having created and written all three series of The Split, Morgan has stepped behind the camera to direct one of the five episodes of the final series in the trilogy.

Abi Morgan said: "So much of a writer’s life is solitary that it has been a complete joy to direct and to finally get to work with the brilliant cast and crew and be part of the magic that happens between first read through and final edit that I normally don’t get to see.

"Terrifying as I have worked with some truly great directors in my time, but it was a pleasure to join The Split directorial team helmed by Dee Koppang O’Leary.

Hannah (Nicola Walker)

Christie (Barry Atsma)

"Having tried it I hope it won’t be my last time."

Executive Producers Jane Featherstone (Chernobyl, Giri-Haji, Utopia), Lucy Dyke (The Split, Black Mirror, Ripper Street) and Lucy Richer (Small Axe, The Salisbury Poisonings, The A Word) have returned for the third and final series while Dee Koppang O’Leary (Bridgerton, The Crown) boards as lead director.

The cast will feature Nicola Walker, Stephen Mangan, Annabel Scholey, Fiona Button, Deborah Findlay, Damien Molony and Chukwudi Iwuji all reprising their roles.

Advertisements

Series 3 of The Split will begin on BBC One in 2022.

Set in the fast-paced, complex world of London’s high-end divorce circuit, The Split is an authentic, multi-layered, witty examination of modern marriage and the legacy of divorce.

A teaser from series 3 shares: "Following the messy lives of the three Defoe sisters, Hannah (Nicola Walker), Nina (Annabel Scholey) and Rose (Fiona Button) and their formidable mother Ruth (Deborah Findlay), Abi Morgan is set to conclude the trilogy with the most dramatic and heart-breaking series to date as we watch a divorce lawyer confronted by her very own divorce.

"Adding fuel to the fire, the catalyst to the breakdown of Hannah and Nathan’s marriage, Christie (Barry Atsma), will also return to the final series, which sees Hannah and Nathan’s formerly rock-solid marriage unravel as they try to come to an amicable separation agreement.

Abi Morgan

Abi Morgan

"As Hannah and Nathan begin to divide up their twenty years together, Hannah faces what she is about to lose and a shocking revelation dramatically changes the stakes.

Advertisements

"As the battlelines are redrawn, we wonder if their dream of achieving the “good divorce” is even possible. Will they find a path through the wreckage, or is The Split simply too deep to repair?"

The Split series one and two are available on BBC iPlayer to stream now.