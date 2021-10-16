Why isn't Casualty on tonight? Latest episode pulled from BBC One

Tonight's (16 October) episode of Casualty has been pulled from BBC One's schedule.

The latest episode of the hospital drama was due to air at 9:30PM this Saturday.

But the BBC instead replaced the instalment with a repeat episode of Mrs Brown's Boys.

The move follows the tragic death of MP Sir David Amess who was killed on Friday in stabbing attack.

On Friday night, comedies Have I Got News For You or The Cleaner were also both removed from schedules.

In a short statement, the BBC said: "We have made some late changes to the BBC One schedule this evening in light of today’s tragic events."

Casualty will continue next Saturday, 23 October at 9:30PM on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

A teaser of the next episode shares: "A day in the life of Holby's paramedics. Sah, Iain, Jan and Teddy contend with the realities of being on the front line."

Casualty airs Saturday nights on BBC One. You can watch episodes of Casualty online via BBC iPlayer here.

Set in the fictional Holby City Hospital, Casualty was first broadcast on BBC One in 1986 and has become the longest-running medical drama in the world.

Spin-off series Holby City launched in 1999 but the BBC recently announced it would be ending the show in March next year after more than 20 years on air.

They said: "We sometimes have to make difficult decisions to make room for new opportunities and as part of the BBC's commitment to make more programmes across the UK, we have taken the difficult decision to bring the show to a close in order to reshape the BBC's drama slate to better reflect, represent and serve all parts of the country.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank the amazing team at BBC Studios and all the cast and crew who have been involved in the show since 1999."

