Spitting Image Halloween special to air on ITV

Spitting Image will air a special Halloween episode on ITV.

The revived comedy series, which is currently streaming on BritBox, will air on TV shortly after its online premiere on 30 October.

The special is part of the show's second series which first started in September following on from a successful reboot in 2020.

Series two has already seen the introduction of new puppets of prominent figures including: Emma Raducanu, Olivia Colman, Sajid Javid, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Tom Cruise, Tom Daley, Jess Phillips, Ariana Grande, Gary Lineker, Bill Gates, Ellen DeGeneres, and Raheem Sterling, to name a few.

They add to the existing cast of hundreds puppets of global figures including: Joe Biden, Boris Johnson, Cristiano Ronaldo, Prince Andrew, Harry Kane, Vladimir Putin, Harry & Meghan, Beyoncé, Angela Merkel, Dwayne Johnson, Gareth Southgate, Ed Sheeran, Jürgen Klopp, Elon Musk, Adele, Covid-19, James Corden, Emmanuel Macron, Mark Zuckerberg, Donald Trump, and Dominic Cummings.

The Spitting Image Halloween Special air date is to be confirmed.

For now you can stream the latest episodes from series 2 and all of series 1 online via BritBox here. New episodes go online on Saturdays.

Picture: Spitting Image credit: Avalon/BritBox. Photo: Mark Harrison