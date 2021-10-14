Jesy Nelson to perform new single Boyz on The Graham Norton Show

Jesy Nelson will chat and perform on The Graham Norton Show later this month.

The BBC has confirmed the former Little Mix singer will be joining Graham on the sofa on Friday, 29 October on BBC One.

Jesy will discuss and perform her new solo single Boyz in the studio.

Also joining Graham in the episode will be Dame Judi Dench and Jamie Dornan, together in Kenneth Branagh’s critically-acclaimed Belfast; Hollywood star Salma Hayek, making her Marvel debut in Eternals; and British rapper Tinie Tempah, hosting property show Extraordinary Extensions.

The Graham Norton Show airs on Friday nights at 10:35PM on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Jesy's appearance comes amid social media controversy over her track and her split from Little Mix.

Meanwhile bookmakers have revealed that Jesy's odds of joining I'm A Celebrity have been cut.

Boylesports report that there has been a significant spike in bets being placed on who will take part in the new series of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Outta Here, with former Little Mix band member Jesy Nelson the latest name to attract support.

The bookies initially chalked Jesy's appearance in camp up at 20/1 but odds have since been gambled into 4/1.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports, said: "Former Little Mix band member Jesy Nelson was added to the betting this week for the new instalment of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here!

"Following the release of her new video, requests came pouring in, so we’ve had to make her 4/1 from 20/1 to drop the mic for some bushtucker trials instead."

I'm A Celebrity will air in November on ITV.