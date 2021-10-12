All Star Musicals will return to ITV with two new specials

All Star Musicals will return to ITV for two new specials, it's been confirmed.

In each of the two brand new episodes, six celebrities will enter the spotlight as they embark on the ultimate musical theatre masterclass.

Each will be hoping to steal the show with a spectacular performance and be voted All Star Musicals Champion.

Returning to the judging panel are West End stars Elaine Paige, Samantha Barks and Trevor Dion Nicholas while John Barrowman is back to host.

The celebs will be supported by a full West End ensemble as they perform numbers from a range of famous musicals, both contemporary and traditional.

The first special will air this festive period on ITV and ITV Hub while the second will follow in 2022. Air dates and line ups are to be announced.

John Barrowman said: "We’re back with not one, but two helpings of this feel-good and fabulous musical affair and I can’t wait to show audiences what we have in store this time around."

Elaine Paige added: “I can’t wait to be reunited with my fellow panellists as we get treated to front row seats to a night of festive entertainment. Expect higher stakes as more celebrities take to the stage to battle it out for the title of All Star Musicals Champion.

"Not to mention, there’s a few surprise performances along the way..."

Samantha Barks, currently appearing as Elsa in Frozen on the West End, commented: "I’m thrilled to be back on the panel for two fun-filled nights of first-class entertainment that will have audiences up and out of their seats dancing the night away.

"There’s a stellar line up of new celebrity performers we can’t wait to reveal, so watch this space."

And Hamilton star Trevor Dion Nicholas concluded: "Musical theatre is back with a boom, and so are we. We’re returning to the stage, with more celebrities, more musical numbers and more epic entertainment to celebrate the joy of musicals."

All Star Musicals first aired in 2017 with further one-off episodes in 2019 and March of this year.

The latest show featured actress Jessica Hynes, barrister and broadcaster Robert Rinder, actor Barney Walsh, political journalist Robert Peston, doctor and presenter Dr Ranj Singh, and actress Luisa Bradshaw-White.

Picture: ITV