The Earthshot Prize Awards line up revealed for star studded ceremony

The Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony takes place tonight - here's all you need to know!

The first-ever Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony will be hosted in London at Alexandra Palace.

It will be broadcast on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and globally on Discovery's Facebook page on Sunday, 17 October from 8PM.

Through incredible performances, stunning story-telling, and state-of-the-art technology, this one-hour ceremony will focus on turning the current pessimism surrounding environmental issues into optimism by celebrating the people and places driving change - the first-ever Earthshot Prize finalists and winners.

Created by Prince William and The Royal Foundation, The Earthshot Prize has led an unprecedented global search for the most inspiring and innovative solutions to the greatest environmental challenges facing the planet.

Five inaugural winners of The Earthshot Prize will be announced at the most sustainable awards ceremony in BBC history, which will celebrate the ingenuity of all 15 Earthshot Prize finalists and their extraordinary work to tackle the challenges posed by climate change and the threats to our oceans, air, and land.

Hosted by Clara Amfo and Dermot O’Leary, the event will be introduced by Prince William. It will also feature Sir David Attenborough, who will speak about the importance of The Earthshot Prize and his optimism in our ability to rise to the greatest environmental challenges of our time.

The ceremony will feature unforgettable performances from globally renowned artists Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, KSI and Yemi Alade, and Shawn Mendes. Coldplay’s performance, from outside the Alexandra Palace, will use energy powered by 60 cyclists.

The five winners of The Earthshot Prize will be announced by a line-up of presenters including The Duchess of Cambridge, Emma Thompson, Emma Watson, David Oyelowo and Mo Salah. Each winning solution will be awarded £1 million in Prize funding to help support and scale these ingenious innovations, with the potential to repair our planet.

