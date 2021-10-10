Angela Black cast revealed for new ITV drama

Angela Black has arrived on ITV - here's a full run down of who's on the cast.

The six-part series has been written by award-winning producers and screenwriters Harry and Jack Williams (The Missing, Liar, Fleabag).

A teaser of the series shares: "Angela Black’s life appears idyllic: a lovely house in suburban London, days working as a volunteer at the dogs’ home, two wonderful sons and a charismatic, hard-working husband, Olivie. However, beneath this façade of charmed domesticity, Angela is also the victim of domestic abuse.

"Trapped in a relationship she cannot escape, Angela is approached out of the blue by Ed, a private investigator, who spills Olivier’s darkest secrets. When faced with some horrifying truths about her husband, a stunned Angela is left reeling. Can she really trust Ed? Can she leave behind her life as she knows it and finally free herself from Olivier?

"With one encounter, Angela’s life switches from school runs and the dogs’ home to private detectives and buried secrets as she risks everything she holds dear to fight back against the man who has suppressed and tormented her for most of her life."

Angela Black 2021 cast

Here's a full rundown of who's on the cast of Angela Black on ITV:

Angela - Joanne Froggatt

Olivier - Michiel Huisman

Ed Harrison - Samuel Adewunmi

Emma - Deidre Mullins

Mike - Daniel Betts

Max Meyer - Seth Stokes

Sam Meyer - Clement Stokes

Dr. Peters - Anil Goutam

Judy - Ashley Mcguire

Marissa - Sara Houghton

Watch Angela Black on TV and online

The new series of Angela Black begins on Sunday, 10 October at 8PM on ITV. The drama has six episodes.

You'll also be able to watch episodes online and catch up via the ITV Hub.

A synopsis of the opening episode shares: "In the opening episode we meet Angela, a suburban housewife who seems like a happy mum of two, but she is hiding something: her seemingly charming husband, Olivier, is in fact violent and manipulative.

"Angela conceals her cuts and bruises with make-up, explaining away the injuries she can’t hide, and it becomes clear that this isn’t an unusual occurrence. Like she usually does after her husband’s violence, Angela maintains the semblance of a normal life - school runs and volunteering at the local dogs’ home.

"But when Angela’s sons unexpectedly ask to stay the night at their friends’ house, she is left at a loose end. She doesn’t realise that deciding to go for a quiet drink will alter the course of her life.

"In an apparently fortuitous encounter outside the crowded pub, she meets a man named Ed, who will later reveal astonishing truths about her husband. But can she trust him?"