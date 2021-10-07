Adele is reportedly set for a special show on ITV.

The singer is preparing to release her first new album in more than five years and a new TV show could be part of her comeback.

In 2015 Adele appeared on BBC One in Adele at the BBC which saw her performing songs and being interviewed by Graham Norton about her then upcoming album 25.

Now reports claim that Adele is in talks for a similar style show on ITV ahead of her latest record, reportedly titled 30.

A source shared with The Sun newspaper: "The contract is not yet signed, but ITV are really keen to make it happen.

"Adele at the BBC was the music television event of the year, and they’re keen to get all over her comeback which is the talk of the industry."

This week Adele teased that the first single from her new album, Easy On Me, would be released on 15 October.

Sharing a first listen on Instagram of the song, Adele wrote simply: "Easy On Me - October 15"

Meanwhile in a new interview for Vogue Adele spoke about her much awaited return.

"I mean, I have to sort of gear myself up to be famous again, which famously I don’t really like being," she told the publication.

A release date for Adele's fourth album is to be announced.

