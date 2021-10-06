Professor T confirmed for second series on ITV with Ben Miller

Ben Miller will reprise his role of Professor T for a second series of six-episodes.

Frances de la Tour will also return to the drama which first premiered earlier this year.

ITV share: "Set against the stunning backdrop of one of the world’s most prestigious educational institutions, Cambridge University, the second season of Professor T will see Jasper Tempest and his mother Adelaide, seek help from a therapist, which in turn will uncover more secrets from Professor T’s troubled childhood.

"The Professor will continue to help the police solve unusual crimes, rekindling his former relationship with Chief Inspector Christina Brand played by Juliet Aubrey.

"Meanwhile Professor T’s protégé Inspector Lisa Donckers played by Emma Naomi (Bridgerton) begins to regret prioritising her career over her budding relationship with police partner Dan Winters played by Barney White."

Leading Belgian director, Dries Vos, returns to direct the second series, which will once again be filmed in Belgium and Cambridge, during the spring of 2022 with Executive Producers Jo McGrath and Walter Iuzzolino. The series is again written by Matt Baker and Malin-Sarah Gozin.

Professor T is currently available to viewers to catch up on ITV Hub and also available to BritBox UK subscribers who can stream the boxset series. In the US and Canada Professor T is available on the PBS Masterpiece Prime Video Channel.

Ben Miller said: "We’re incredibly grateful to the ITV and PBS audiences for taking Professor T to their hearts, and we are actively plotting an even quirkier and uplifting Season Two. Expect more baffling crimes, more breath-taking scenery, and some answers to the most intriguing mystery of all: what is it, exactly, in his childhood, that makes the Professor tick?"

Commented Executive Producer and CCO of producers Eagle Eye Drama Jo McGrath added: "Ben Miller’s Professor T has become a favourite with audiences in the UK, US and across the world. We’re absolutely thrilled to be making another series, reuniting a brilliant cast and strong production team.

"It’s a wonderfully warm and visually beautiful crime series which unusually manages to combine mystery, humour and poignancy within each episode. Audiences have embraced it’s distinctiveness and we look forward to surprising them again in the next season.”