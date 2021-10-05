BBC One's Vigil becomes UK's most watched new drama in three years

BBC One series Vigil has become the UK's most watched new drama in three years.

The six-part submarine thriller concluded on Sunday night.

Now the latest viewing figures reveal just how much viewers loved the series with the opening episode attracting a total of 13.4 million viewers. The numbers make it the highest rated new drama launch across all UK channels since Bodyguard back in 2018.

Charlotte Moore, the BBC’s Chief Content Officer, said this week: "Vigil kept viewers hooked as Suranne Jones took them on a thrilling journey like no other. The series’ incredible success is testament to the power of the writing and a brilliant cast and crew."

Simon Heath and Jake Lushington, executive producers for World Productions, say: "A very big thanks to everyone who tuned in and stayed for the six weeks of Vigil’s thrilling voyage through the Atlantic. The show was brought to the screen by a terrific team in Scotland and these huge figures are the result of their brilliant work."

Vigil starred Suranne Jones, Rose Leslie, Shaun Evans, Paterson Joseph and Martin Compston.

There's been talk of a second series but nothing has been confirmed just yet.

For now, the series is available to watch online in full on BBC iPlayer here.