The Suspect: Aidan Turner to star in new ITV psychological drama

ITV has announced new psychological thriller The Suspect starring Aidan Turner.

Adapted from the best-selling novel by Michael Robotham, Aidan Turner (Leonardo, Poldark, The Way of the Wind) will play Dr. Joseph O’Loughlin,

The five-part drama will be produced by World Productions, makers of Line of Duty, Vigil and The Pembrokeshire Murders, with filming overseen by executive producer and World Productions’ Head of Drama Jake Lushington (Vigil, Born To Kill, The Bletchley Circle).

Aidan Turner said: “I am thrilled to be taking on the complex and demanding role of Joseph O’Loughlin, a man with so much to give but so much to lose, and a hidden darker side."

Aidan will be joined in the cast by this year’s RTS Best Actor winner and Bafta nominee Shaun Parkes (Small Axe, Lost in Space), Sian Clifford (Quiz, Fleabag), Camilla Beeput (Save Me (Too), Peep Show), Adam James (Vigil, Doctor Foster) and Anjli Mohindra (Vigil, Bodyguard).

A teaser shares: "The series introduces Doctor Joe O’Loughlin, played by Aidan Turner, who appears to have the perfect life – a devoted wife, a loving daughter, successful practice as a clinical psychologist, media profile and a publishing deal. He’s even a hero online after rescuing a young patient who was ready to jump from the tenth floor of the hospital where Joe works.

"When a young woman is found in a shallow grave in a West London cemetery, veteran police officer DI Vincent Ruiz and his young partner DS Riya Devi are assigned to the investigation. But has the young woman been murdered or is this a case of suicide?

"As a successful author, Doctor Joe’s opinion is much sought after and when he meets DS Devi he’s only too willing to offer help with profiling and his expertise.

"Now known for his risk-taking and rule-breaking does Joe have more to hide? His recent diagnosis with a debilitating illness could explain his behaviour. But as the investigation into Catherine’s death gathers pace, we start to ask, do we know the real Joe, or does he have a secret life? And has his work as a clinical psychologist allowed him to develop a criminal mindset? Or worse?"

The novel will be adapted for the screen by Peter Berry (Gangs of London, The Last Enemy, Prime Suspect 6).

Peter Berry commented: "Bringing The Suspect to the screen has been a fantastic and fascinating journey. I hope the audience will find it equally enthralling as they delve the depths of a truly iconic character caught up in a story that will test his faith in his profession, his family and himself.”

Author Michael Robotham added: "I’m thrilled that The Suspect is being adapted by World Productions which has such an amazing track record of creating quality TV drama. And Aidan Turner is an inspired choice to play the lead character of Joe O’Loughlin. I could not be in safer hands."

The Suspect will be filmed on location in London during the autumn of 2021.

A release date and further details will be confirmed in due course.

Picture: ITV