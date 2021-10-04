Legendary Foo Fighters' frontman Dave Grohl will be the latest star to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story.

He will entertain the nation’s children with a CBeebies Bedtime Story based on the lyrics of the world famous Beatles song, Octopus’s Garden.

Advertisements

Written by Ringo Starr and with pictures by Ben Cort, the book follows five children on a magical journey through the Octopus's garden. The playful Octopus takes them on a wondrous underwater adventure, riding on the backs of turtles, playing pirates in a sunken city and sheltering from a storm in the octopus's cave.

This is the first of two stories the star has recorded for the pre-school channel and it will air on Friday 8 October.

Dave said: "As a proud father of three, I’ve always enjoyed reading stories to my children. It was a pleasure to read these stories for CBeebies."

Dave Grohl's CBeebies Bedtime Story will air at 6:50PM, Friday, 8 October.

Other stars who have appeared on CBeebies Bedtime Stories have included Dolly Parton, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Rag'n'Bone Man, Sir Elton John, George Ezra, Alesha Dixon, Robbie Williams, Mark Ronson and Will Young, as well as actors Tom Hardy, Felicity Jones, Regé-Jean Page, Tom Hiddleston, Orlando Bloom and Joanna Page.

CBeebies Bedtime Stories is on each weekday at 6:50PM on the CBeebies channel and is also available on BBC iPlayer.

More on: CBeebies TV