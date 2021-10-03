Ridley Road: How to watch the full series online now

Ridley Road has made its debut on BBC One - here's how to watch the full series online right now.

Ridley Road is an adaptation of the critically acclaimed novel of the same name by Jo Bloom.

Ridley Road tells the story of a young Jewish woman, Vivien Epstein, played by Aggi O’Casey, in her first television role.

Watch Ridley Road on TV and online

Ridley Road starts on BBC One on Sunday, 3 October at 9PM. Episodes air weekly on TV.

Alternatively you can watch the full series online right now via the BBC iPlayer here with all episodes immediately available.

The series has four, hour long episodes.

A full synopsis of the opening episode shares: "In 1962 Vivien Epstein, a Jewish hairdresser from Manchester, runs away from her protective parents David and Liza Epstein and her upcoming marriage, and heads to London in pursuit of her true love, Jack Morris.

"She follows Jack to his last known address on the iconic Ridley Road, but she is warned off by her uncle, the gruff Soly Malinovsky and Soly's wife Nancy.

"Determined to stay on in London, Vivien takes up lodgings with the very traditional Nettie Jones and finds a job at a trendy Soho hair salon run by Barbara. But her world is turned upside down when she discovers that Jack has gone missing while working undercover to infiltrate the neo-Nazi National Socialist Movement, led by Colin Jordan.

"With the backing of the anti-fascist 62 Group led by Soly and Nancy, Vivien decides to go undercover herself to discover what happened to Jack. Will she have the courage to do what is necessary to save Jack and protect her community?"

Alongside Aggi O’Casey, the full cast of Ridley Road includes Tom Varey, Rory Kinnear, Eddie Marsan, Tracy-Ann Oberman, Danny Sykes, Samantha Spiro, Will Keen, Julia Krynke, Tamzin Outhwaite, Gabriel Akuwudike and Rita Tushingham

