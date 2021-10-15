Stand Up To Cancer 2021 line up and schedule on Channel 4 tonight

The line up and schedule for Stand Up To Cancer 2021 on Channel 4 tonight has been confirmed.

Channel 4's star-studded night of fundraising for Stand Up To Cancer returns this evening from 7:30PM.

Running all night, a host of famous faces will come together to raise funds for vital cancer research with a series of specials, sketches and performances.

Stand Up To Cancer 2021 schedule

7:30PM - Opening

The event kicks off live on Channel 4 with hosts Davina McCall, Maya Jama, Adam Hills and Alan Carr host a spectacular.

Joining them are an array of famous faces, all coming together to raise funds for vital cancer research. Joe Lycett will cajole the audience all night via his high-tech hub, with help from his nationwide band of celebrity reporters.

8PM - Ed Sheeran and Celebrity Gogglebox

Ed Sheeran gives us a special comedy twist on his hit song Bad Habits. Plus: tonight's first instalment of a special edition of Celebrity Gogglebox. Superstars including Michelle Visage, Graham Norton, Michael Sheen, Anna Lundberg, Matt Lucas and his mum Diana, Aisling Bea and Rob Delaney catch up on TV shows.

Davina McCall for Stand Up To Cancer

8:30PM - Harry Styles, Joe Lycett and Sigrid

Harry Styles gives us a sneak peek into his everyday life, as he gets stuck into some household chores in unique superstar style. Joe Lycett galvanises the nation with his band of celebrity reporters. And there's live music from Sigrid.

9PM - Celebrity Gogglebox,

In the latest Celebrity Gogglebox, more incredible names cast their eyes over the week's TV.

9:30PM - Tom Jones and Tom Parker

Tom Jones delivers a powerful musical tribute. And Tom Parker and The Wanted join us to talk about Tom's inspiring journey while going through treatment for a brain tumour.

10PM - Derry Girls, James Blunt and Sean Lock tribute

We travel back to the 1990s for a special sketch from the Derry Girls. There's a very special tribute to the brilliant and much-loved comedian Sean Lock. And James Blunt gives his song You're Beautiful an eyebrow-raising reboot.

10:30PM - Celebrity Gogglebox

There's even more from a very special edition of Celebrity Gogglebox with TV shows including The Great British Bake Off, Countdown, Squid Game, Made in Chelsea, The Mating Game.

11PM - Rosie Jones, Adam Hills and Stephen Mangan

Rosie Jones leads out some of the country's Paralympic heroes before they exact revenge on Adam Hills. Stephen Mangan shares the findings from his light-hearted look at life-saving cutting-edge science. And there's more live music.

Maya Jama for Stand Up To Cancer

11:30PM - Joe Lycett, Harry Styles and #IsItOK

Joe Lycett delivers your feedback to some famous faces in the studio and gives us the latest totaliser. There's more from Harry Styles behind the scenes. Tom Allen and Desiree Burch are among the best-loved comedians trying to answer your outrageous questions in a special edition of #IsItOK. And Usain Bolt takes on infuriatingly trivial challenges.

00:30AM- The Final Countdown

Maya Jama, Alan Carr, Davina McCall and Adam Hills get late-night and loud with a raft of famous faces and comedians, as they gear up to hear Joe Lycett's final fundraising total of the evening. And Adam finds out if we've raised enough in donations to put him through a spectacular stunt that's sure to make his eyes water...

1AM - Big Zuu

The entertainment and fundraising continue, as Big Zuu takes us into the small hours with more sketches and more famous faces coming together to fight cancer. Plus, the best bits from an incredible night of fundraising.

Stand Up To Cancer airs live on Channel 4 as well as online via All 4.

First launched in the UK in 2012, Stand Up To Cancer is a joint national fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4 that brings the UK together to speed up progress in life-saving cancer research. To date, the campaign has raised more than £84 million, funding 59 clinical trials and projects, involving over 19,000 patients across the country.

You can donate and find out more information at channel4.com/su2c.