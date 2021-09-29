Hollington Drive cast revealed for new ITV drama

Hollington Drive has arrived on ITV - here's a full run down of who's on the cast.

The brand new four-part drama has been written by acclaimed screenwriter Sophie Petzal.

Advertisements

Hollington Drive focuses on the lives of sisters, Theresa and her older headteacher sibling, Helen. When Theresa’s ten-year-old son, Ben asks to play in the nearby park with his cousin Eva, the adults begin to niggle. Theresa's partner Fraser is relaxed and is fine for them to go, but this doesn’t help her fears of foreboding and growing feelings of anxiety.

As expected the children don’t return on time, and Theresa goes in search. Her suspicions are heightened when she finds the children on the edge of a woodland area and they appear to be fighting. Immediately her instincts tell her something terrible has happened.

Hollington Drive 2021 cast

Here's a full rundown of who's on the cast of series 1 of Hollington Drive

Anna Maxwell Martin - Theresa

Rachael Stirling - Helen

Peter Mcdonald - David

Rhashan Stone - Fraser

Jonas Armstrong - Gareth

Jodie Mcnee - Jean

Ken Nwosu - Eddie

Amelie Bea Smith - Eva

Fraser Holmes - Ben

Tia May Watts - Georgina

Advertisements

Watch Hollington Drive on TV and online

Hollington Drive will start on ITV on Wednesday, 29 September at 9PM. The series has four episodes which will air weekly.

You'll also be able to watch episodes online and catch up via the ITV Hub.

A full synopsis of the series shares: "On a Summer evening in the seemingly idyllic suburb of Hollington Drive, 10-year-old Alex Boyd is declared missing. Sisters and social pillars within the community, Theresa and Helen, struggle to hold their lives and their families together in the wake of this tragedy. Secrets and lies begin to surface and long held facades falter as grief rips through Hollington Drive.

"Theresa is concerned about her own son Ben’s increasingly unusual behaviour and darkening mood, and fears that a past traumatic event is finally catching up with them. Her partner, Fraser tries to assuage her concerns, but as each new detail in the police investigation is announced, Theresa withdraws further still, terrified that Ben may have done something unthinkable.

"Next door, school headmistress Helen is forced to confront the deepening faults within her own household: a listless, disengaged husband (Peter McDonald);a young daughter reeling from shock; and a school full of students and staff, all traumatised by the horror of Alex’s suspicious disappearance.

Advertisements

"The residents of Hollington Drive are compelled to assist in the search for the missing child, but Theresa fears the worst. Is it possible that her own son was somehow involved in whatever happened to Alex?"

Picture: ITV