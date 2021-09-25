Channel 4, E4, Channel 5 and more go off air after 'technical problem'

A number of TV channels went off air for viewers across the UK on Saturday night (25 September).

Channel 4, Channel 5, E4, More4, Film4 and more channels either froze or showed blank screens to those attempting to watch.

Channel 4 said in a tweet: "Channel 4 and More 4 are currently off air due to a technical problem. We are working to restore them as quickly as possible."

E4 added in a social media stateement: "Due to a technical problem there are a number of channels off air right now - including E4. We are working to restore them as quickly as possible."

Other channels impacted included 5USA the Paramount Network and 5Select.

On Channel 4, viewers were faced with an ending screen from the afternoon's F1 coverage.

The outage also seemed to impact online services with All4 unable to play live programmes.

Unconfirmed reports have suggested an evacuation at a London transmission centre was to blame for the outage which began to be fixed shortly after 8PM.

