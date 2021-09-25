Call the Midwife 2021 Christmas special first look revealed!

A first look at the Call The Midwife 2021 Christmas special has been revealed.

Call The Midwife will be back this festive season for another one-off special episode.

Sharing the above first picture, the show's official Instagram posted: "Today we got our hands on the very first sneak-peek pictures of the new Call the Midwife Christmas Special - featuring Daniel Laurie (Reggie) And Leonie Elliott (Lucille)!

"We have questions.... Reggie....are those pyjamas you're wearing....in snow?? Does that snowman have pointy ears? How adorable is Lucille in green!!

"Of course, we're not going to tell you what happens in this episode, except to say that our own lovely Lucille has a LOT to prepare for... "

They added: "We are all very proud of this year's Christmas episode, and just can't WAIT for you to see it!

"Call the Midwife returns with a new seasonal special for Christmas 2021, and Series 11 in 2022 xx"

An air date for Call The Midwife's Christmas special is to be announced.

For now, all episodes of Call The Midwife are available to catch up for free for UK viewers via BBC iPlayer.

Call The Midwife first started in 2012 with a one-off series of six episodes. Since then, the show has aired nine full series plus a number of Christmas specials.

Check out the episode guide here with a run down of every single episode available to play.

Meanwhile there's good news for fans of the show - Call The Midwife has been renewed up until series 13 on BBC One meaning the show will air until at least 2024.

Heidi Thomas, Creator, Writer and Executive Producer, said: "It’s an incredible privilege to be able to look back on a decade of Call The Midwife, and yet know that our journey is still very far from over. We are thrilled to be going on for a few more years!

"Like Nonnatus House itself, we have a proud past but an even more exciting future - full of old favourites, fresh faces, higher hemlines, new ideas.

"The stories we tell are like babies - they never stop coming, we love them all, and we vow to do our best by every single one."