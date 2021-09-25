BBC One to air The Earthshot Prize with Prince William and Sir David Attenborough

BBC One has announced it will air The Earthshot Prize: Repairing Our Planet in October.

The five-part documentary will start on Sunday, 3 October and run for two weeks on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Advertisements

The BBC share: "Led by Prince William, founder of The Earthshot Prize, and featuring Sir David Attenborough and other members of the Earthshot Prize Council including singer Shakira Mebarak and footballer Dani Alves, The Earthshot Prize: Repairing Our Planet looks past the problems we face and onto the solutions that promise to deliver us all a sustainable world in which both nature and humanity can thrive."

Each episode of the series will look into the five great missions of the prize - the five Earthshots - and the work of the 15 Earthshot Prize Finalists who have come up with solutions to improving our world.

The finalists include a 14-year-old innovator and activist whose solar-powered ironing cart could help reduce air pollution across India, the City of Milan and its food waste hub initiative which is cutting waste and tackling hunger as well as the China’s first public environmental database.

The first-ever Earthshot Prize awards ceremony will then take place on 17 October at Alexandra Palace in London.

Launched by Prince William and The Royal Foundation in October 2020, The Earthshot Prize aims to award five £1 million prizes each year for the next 10 years, providing at least 50 solutions to the world’s greatest environmental problems by 2030.

Charlotte Moore, BBC Chief Content Officer, said: "I am delighted that the BBC is the broadcast partner with The Duke of Cambridge and The Royal Foundation for The Earthshot Prize.

"Ahead of the awards ceremony on 17th October, BBC One and iPlayer will broadcast the five part series, The Earthshot Prize: Repairing Our Planet, across two weeks, demonstrating our unprecedented commitment to placing this subject at the centre of our schedule.

"In the run up to COP 26, there couldn’t be a more critical time to air this landmark series, and celebrate the amazing ingenuity of people across the world.

Advertisements

"Each of the recently announced finalists have devised creative and extraordinary solutions to combat environmental problems, and we are proud to support Prince William and The Royal Foundation in this uplifting and inspirational initiative."

The Earthshot Prize: Repairing Our Planet begins on Sunday, 3 October at 6:05PM on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.