Stand Up To Cancer 2021 date, hosts and line up confirmed for Channel 4 fundraiser

Channel 4 has confirmed a special day of TV shows for its annual Stand Up To Cancer charity campaign.

Taking place on Friday, 15 October 2021, Stand Up To Cancer will see Davina McCall, Alan Carr, Adam Hills and Maya Jama present a glittering night featuring famous faces from the world of sport, film, music and comedy.

Putting his Maths GCSE to good use, Joe Lycett will be in charge of totting up the totaliser throughout the night - and explaining how the money raised will be spent on life-saving cancer research.

Celebs confirmed to appear across the evening include Usain Bolt, Olivia Colman, Liam Payne, James Blunt, The Jonas Brothers, Rosie Jones, The Derry Girls, Liam Gallagher, Jack Black and Stephen Mangan.

Also on the line up are Sigrid, David Oyelowo, Martin Freeman, Peter Crouch, Jamie Oliver, Tom Parker, Roman Kemp and Dermot Kennedy.

As part of the evening, a one-off episode of Celebrity Gogglebox will see some very famous faces join Britain’s favourite opinionated viewers to pass judgement on a vast array of TV goodness.

There will also be tributes to those we have lost recently, and those still fighting.

First launched in the UK in 2012, Stand Up To Cancer is a joint national fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4 that brings the UK together to speed up progress in life-saving cancer research.

To date, the campaign has raised more than £84 million, funding 59 clinical trials and projects, involving over 19,000 patients across the country.

You can donate and find out more information at channel4.com/su2c.