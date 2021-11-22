BRIT Awards 2022 date and host confirmed with BIG changes

The BRITs have confirmed a 2022 date, new host and lots of changes.

The BRIT Awards will be back next year with organisers setting the date for the ceremony at London's O2 Arena.

Advertisements

The 2022 BRIT Awards will take place on Tuesday, 8 February 2022 with the show broadcast live on ITV once again.

Mo Gilligan is to takeover as host with Jack Whitehall previously announcing he will be stepping down after four years.

Jack said: "Sad to say after 4 brilliant years, I’ll be handing on the baton as I’ll be in the US filming another project at the top of next year. Loved doing it so much. All the best to the new host, I pray they treat Mursy, my mixers and sweet little Nialler with the respect they deserve."

On taking over, Mo enthused: "It’s an absolute privilege to host the 2022 BRIT Awards. I’m truly honoured to be asked. We’re already in the extensive planning stages and all I can say is, I promise we’re going to give it all we’ve got to create an incredible night for music fans everywhere. Let’s go!"

Meanwhile Clara Amfo and Maya Jama will front nominations show The BRITs Are Coming in December on ITV as well as host the 2022 BRITs Red Carpet show on ITV2 and ITV Hub on the night of the ceremony itself.

Clara said: "It is such an honour and pleasure to be part of The BRITs presenting team for 2022. The spirit of celebration from the artists to the viewers is really special and I’m so excited for everyone to see more memories being made on the red carpet and stage in February!"

Advertisements

Maya added: "I am so excited to be back on presenting duties for the BRITs 2022! I remember watching the show growing up and still can’t quite believe I get to be a part of it. The BRITs Are Coming TV special on ITV has always been one of my favourite shows, it’s such a big celebration, everyone is on top form and I love seeing so many of my favourite people within the music industry come together for such an incredible night."

As ever, the BRITs will reward the music achievements of both British and international artists over the past year.

There will be some big changes for 2022, with gendered artist awards being condensed into Artist of the Year and International Artist of the Year.

Furthermore, there will be the introduction of four new genre awards - Alternative/Rock Act, Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap Act, Dance Act and Pop/R’n’B Act.

Alongside the awards, there will be a number of special performances from the world's biggest names in music with names to be confirmed.

Advertisements

Tickets to be in the audience will be on sale soon.

You need to be at least 16 years old and can purchase tickets from TheO2.co.uk.