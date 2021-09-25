BRIT Awards 2022 date confirmed as Jack Whitehall steps down as host

The BRITs have confirmed a 2022 date with Jack Whitehall stepping down as host.

The BRIT Awards will be back next year with organisers setting the date for the ceremony at London's O2 Arena.

The 2022 BRIT Awards will take place on Tuesday, 8 February 2022 with the show broadcast live on ITV once again.

A new host is to be confirmed with Jack Whitehall announcing he will be stepping down after four years.

He said: "Sad to say after 4 brilliant years, I’ll be handing on the baton as I’ll be in the US filming another project at the top of next year.

"Loved doing it so much. All the best to the new host, I pray they treat Mursy, my mixers and sweet little Nialler with the respect they deserve."

As ever, the BRITs will reward the music achievements of both British and international artists over the past year.

Alongside the awards, there will be a number of special performances from the world's biggest names in music.

The most recent ceremony took place in May having been delayed due to the pandemic. There were performances from Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, Elton John, The Weeknd, Coldplay and Dua Lipa.

Tickets to be in the audience will be on sale soon.

You need to be at least 16 years old and can purchase tickets from TheO2.co.uk.