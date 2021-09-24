Sean Bean and Nicola Walker will star in a brand new drama from BBC One.

Sean Bean (Time, Broken, Game Of Thrones) and Nicola Walker (Last Tango In Halifax, The Split, Unforgotten) will lead Marriage, from two time Bafta-winning writer and director Stefan Golaszewski (Mum, Him And Her).

Produced by The Forge (Help, Roadkill, National Treasure) and The Money Men, Marriage is a four-part drama described as an "up-close portrait of a marriage - sometimes funny, sometimes moving, always revealing."

A teaser shares: "Marriage sees married couple Ian (Bean) and Emma (Walker) negotiate the ups and downs of their 30-year marriage. We see them dealing with the insecurities, the ambiguities, the hopes and the fears that are part of all marriages, as the drama explores the risks and the gifts of a long-term intimate relationship."

Sean Bean said: “I’m thrilled to be playing opposite the talented Nicola Walker and I’m looking forward to bringing Stefan’s intimate scripts to the screen.”

Nicola Walker added: “This is a unique project. Stefan has created such a beautiful, funny and complicated world and I’m excited to be stepping into Ian and Emma’s marriage with Sean.”

Stefan Golaszewski commented: “It's amazing to get to work with Sean and Nicola. They're actors of such depth, truth and warmth and I can't wait to go on this journey with them.”

Beth Willis, Executive Producer for The Forge, said: “Stefan’s exquisite observation of marriage is funny, warm and searingly honest. His writing is a joy to read. I cannot wait to see Sean and Nicola bring to life this wonderful couple.”

Piers Wenger, Director of BBC Drama Commissioning, added: “The extraordinary depth and complexity of Stefan’s characters calls for two of our most talented and loved actors. Enter Nicola and Sean. It’s always a privilege to have you on the BBC.”

Filming on the four-part series starts shortly with a release date to be confirmed.

Marriage will air on BBC One and be available to watch online via BBC iPlayer.