Al Murray will be joined by a host of famous faces for a new history series that asks: Why Do the Brits Win Every War?

Airing on Sky History from October, the show aims to uncover the truth behind Britain’s military past.

Advertisements

Together with his alter ego The Pub Landlord, Al is on a quest to unpick the Great British psyche and understand whether the Brits are helped or hindered by their experiences in war.

Joined by comedians and personalities from the UK and its closest neighbouring countries, Al will uncover whether Britain’s wartime record is all it’s cracked up to be and how regular harking back to Britain’s glory days is viewed by neighbours and ‘allies’.

In each episode Al will tackle Britain’s relations with a different one-time military adversary, ranging from France and Germany to those who have occupied Britain before being unceremoniously ejected, such as the Romans and Vikings, the fairest of all fair-weather friends, the Americans and then a close look at the biggest British internal rivalry: Scotland versus England.

Those appearing on the series are:

Much-loved TV personality Fred Sirieix - France and the Napoleonic Wars.

Germany’s (un)official comedy ambassador to the UK Henning Wehn - Germany and World War II

Advertisements

Stand-up comedian Reginald D Hunter - America and the War of Independence.

Actor and comedian John Thomson with cultural historian Dr. Janina Ramirez - The Viking invasion of Britain.

Famed dancer and competition judge Bruno Tonioli - The Roman occupation of Britannia.

Actor, comedian and proud Glaswegian Sanjeev Kohli – Scotland versus England

Along the way Al and his guests will uncover lesser-known aspects of Britain’s historic victories and challenge some of the myths surrounding some of its most infamous battles.

Al Murray said: “Barely a day goes by in the UK without someone mentioning one war or another, so Sky HISTORY has asked me, with the help of some of the country’s friends – who used to be our enemies – to take a look at the trail of victory and defeat that leads us to the present day.”

Or as The Pub Landlord put it: “This country is currently undefeated World War Champions of the World, fighting at all weights. We have a proud track record of defeating all comers, why we even had a war against the French that lasted One Hundred Years, the Hundred Years’ War, and the reason it lasted a century is we were enjoying winning it so much we spun it out for the full ton.

Advertisements

“The Germans had two cracks at the world title, which you have to respect, but they came up short. The Americans think they defeated us, whereas what we were actually doing was dropping them before they became too much trouble: and look at what an excellent decision that was. A victory no doubt, whichever way you look at it.”

Al Murray: Why Do the Brits Win Every War? premieres on Sky HISTORY on Wednesday, 20 October at 9PM. Sky HISTORY is available on Sky 123, NOW, Virgin 270 and TalkTalk 327. All episodes will be available on catch up services.