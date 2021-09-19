Changing Rooms reboot 'could be axed by Channel 4'

The new reboot of Changing Rooms could be axed after just the one series, it's been claimed.

The home improvement show originally ran for 17 series on BBC One between 1996 and 2004, hosted by Carol Smillie.

Each episode sees two sets of homeowners from the same neighbourhood work against the clock to renovate a room in each other’s houses with the help of expert designers.

A brand new series launched on Channel 4 in August hosted by Anna Richardson with returning designer Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen joined by designers Jordan Cluroe and Russell Whitehead as well as carpenter and joiner Tibby Singh.

A month on from its comeback, the Daily Mirror reports that viewing figures have left the show at risk of being axed with a source saying: "It doesn’t seem to have caught on.”

A spokesperson for Channel 4 said that no decision had been made about the future of the show.

They commented: "It is far too early to have conversations about recommissions however the show continues to be a hit, regularly securing over a million viewers"

For now, the series continues to air Wednesday nights at 8PM on Channel 4. You can also watch online and catch up via All 4 here.

Speaking about the series previously, Anna Richardson said: "What an honour to be joining the Changing Rooms team, one of my favourite shows from when I first started in TV!

"This series is an absolute classic and I can’t wait to see the designs the legendary Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and the brilliant Jordan and Russell of 2LG come up with for our homeowners. Let’s get that house swapping started!"

Laurence added: “There’s no room for beige in our homes and, just as it was in the 90s, Changing Rooms is once more the homestyle antidote to Britain’s blues (and greys and taupes, and even Magnolia).

"It’s taken quite a lot of coaxing to get me under the Changing Rooms banner once more, but nothing like as much coaxing as it’s going to take for me to squeeze those leather trousers back on.”

