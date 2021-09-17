Inside No. 9 series 7 cast and first look revealed as filming begins

Casting has been announced for series seven of Inside No. 9 as it begins filming.

The hit BBC Two show will return with six stand-alone stories, once again inviting viewers into Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith's world of the extraordinary and macabre.

Headlining series seven are Daniel Mays (Line of Duty, Good Omens), Jason Isaacs (Harry Potter, The OA), Sophie Okonedo (The Escape Artist, Britannia), Jessica Hynes (There She Goes, W1A), Diane Morgan (Mandy, Motherland), Daisy Haggard (Back To Life, Breeders), Annette Badland (EastEnders, Doctor Who), Siobhan Redmond (The Replacement, Unforgotten) and Ron Cook (Hot Fuzz, The Salisbury Poisonings).

Also set to feature in the upcoming series is Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton’s fellow co-creator, writer and star from The League of Gentlemen, Mark Gatiss (Sherlock, Dracula).

Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton said: "We hope you'll join us and another incredible cast of actors for more surprises that will make your jaws drop and spines tingle. Heads might even roll, and if not heads, definitely eyes."

Gregor Sharp, Commissioning Editor at the BBC, added: "Inside No. 9 is a crown jewel of comedy and we can’t wait to see what twisted gems Reece and Steve have in store for us in the new series."

Josh Cole, Head of Comedy, BBC Studios Production, commented: "It’s a joy to be back in the Inside No. 9 saddle. Reece and Steve are comic masters, and their new scripts are better than ever. Which really is saying something when the last bunch won Best Comedy at the BAFTAs!"

Inside No. 9 first launched in 2014 with the most recent sixth series airing earlier this year.

Series 7 of Inside No. 9 will start in 2022 with an exact release date to be confirmed.

For now, all previous episodes of Inside No. 9 are available to watch now on BBC iPlayer here.