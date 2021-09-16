Richard Osman's House Of Games Night is on its way back to BBC One for a new series - here's all you need to know.

The show will run weekly at 8:30PM on Friday nights on BBC One for six episodes from 1 October.

It follows a strong run of the popular House of Games series on BBC Two, which continues weeknights at 6:30PM.

Just like on the original BBC Two series, in House Of Games Night each week a group of four famous faces go toe to toe in testing their general knowledge skills in a variety of entertaining games.

Richard Osman's House Of Games Night line up

Ed Gamble, Sian Gibson, Dara O’Briain and Sindhu Vee will play in the new BBC One primetime run, hoping to take home the coveted House Of Games trophy.

The series includes all the favourite, funny games from the BBC Two series, with the addition of some new items for the prime time shows.

A teaser for the opening episode shares: "Richard has some surprises up his sleeve, including a House of Games house band led by David O’Doherty, and he’s invited an audience around to join in.

"Will the winning stars opt for the coveted House of Games suitcase set, or instead go for the brand new House of Games pizza oven?"

Richard Osman said: “I’m very much looking forward to bringing the show to primetime on BBC One.

"We’ve got some great celebrity guests lined up, and on top of our regular games we’ve also got a few new surprises in store.”

The first House Of Games Night premiered last year with Jennifer Saunders, Jermaine Jenas, Roisin Conaty and Jason Manford on the line up while a one-off Christmas special featured Sarah Hadland, Alex Horne, Craig Revel Horwood and Charlene White.

Richard Osman's House of Games Night begins on BBC One on Friday, 1 October at 8:30PM. You can catch up on past episodes via the BBC iPlayer here.

Meanwhile new BBC Two episodes of House Of Games continue weeknights on at 6:30PM.

You can watch episodes online via BBC iPlayer.

Picture: BBC