Beverley Callard and Jordan North team up for new TV show on ITV

Beverley Callard and Jordan North are to team up for a brand new TV show on ITV.

The I'm A Celebrity stars are to reunite in a new five-part series called Beverley & Jordan: Destination Wedding.

Airing this autumn on ITV and ITV Hub, actress Beverley is renewing her wedding vows with husband Jon in Spain and has enlisted radio host Jordan to help her plan and organise the special day.

ITV share: "Jordan will join Beverley travelling overland throughout Spain together, immersing themselves in local culture, enjoying everything from flamenco dancing to mud bathing and grape crushing to paella making! They’ll also be picking up all the wedding essentials they need along the way including cake, wines and the all-important dress!

"Beverley will also be encouraging Jordan to face his long list of fears by taking on some thrill-seeking activities like flyboarding, ziplining and even paragliding. Can he overcome his nerves and build on the confidence he developed in the castle?

"With Beverley and Jordan in-charge of the wheel and map-reading, anything could go wrong and with unplanned pit stops, surprise activities and tearful reunions along the way, this is a road trip like no other!

"After a year of lockdown Beverly and Jordan are ready for some excitement. We’ll see them push themselves to their limit with high octane activities but also share some tender moments as they reflect on their time in the castle and prepare for Beverley’s big day.

"The pair will travel through Northern Spain, Madrid, Toledo, Valencia and Benidorm before arriving in Mojacar, Almeria, where Beverley has a home and which, by coincidence, is just minutes from where Jordan’s parents now live. It’s here where the trip will culminate in an emotional renewal ceremony in the Spanish sunshine."

Beverley Callard said: “Wow, what a journey! What a truly wonderful adventure Jordan and I went on which has guaranteed we are now friends for life. On the road, we really felt like a double act, the experience and discovering so much about Spain that neither of us knew about. We laughed, we cried, we met amazing people and saw amazing breathtaking places which was a dream come true.

"All the while, discovering so much about each other, and for it to culminate in me getting to renew my vows to Jon, the love of my life, in a fabulous celebration organised by Jordan, well that really capped off the adventure of a lifetime.

"I hope everyone who watches the show will love it as much as we did, we’ll definitely be back on the road again, on or off camera. We just have too much fun together for it to ever end.”

Jordan North added: "Filming this show has been a total dream, Bev and I instantly hit it off on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! and I now see her as one of my closest friends so having the opportunity to travel all around Spain together as we organised her wedding has made for a trip that I will never forget!

"I can't wait for everyone to watch Destination Wedding, it's unlike anything either of us have done before and is definitely one of the funniest things I've ever filmed so expect a lot of lols".

Beverley & Jordan: Destination Wedding airs this autumn on ITV and ITV Hub.

Picture: Twitter/@Beverleycallard