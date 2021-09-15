Mrs Brown's Boys is to air a new one-off special for Halloween.

Marking the show's 10th anniversary, the show will be broadcast live meaning anything can, and probably will happen.

Mrs Brown’s Boys is created, written by and stars Brendan O’Carroll as misbehaving matriarch Agnes Brown, who just can’t help interfering in the lives of her family and friends.

The show first started as a theatre production before moving to TV on BBC One in 2011. This won't be its first live episode, previously airing a live special in 2016.

While the series has its critics, it's proved one of the biggest comedies on TV and has won numerous awards, including a Bafta for best scripted comedy (2012), the Writers Guild Great Britain Award (2014) and has won an incredible five National Television Awards for the most popular comedy TV programme (2013 - 2020).

Brendan O'Carroll said: "It’s a huge thrill to do another 'live' show for the BBC. It’ll be so wonderful so see them nervous all over again.

"We will be trying our best to stick to the script, but honestly a script is just a guideline Ha ha ha!! Bring it on!"

An air date for the live episode is to be announced.

Charlotte Moore, Chief Content Officer, BBC, added: “I’m thrilled that we are marking the 10th anniversary of the award-winning Mrs Brown’s Boys coming to BBC One with this very special live broadcast. A huge thank you to Brendan and the team for keeping us all so brilliantly entertained for a decade.

"I can’t wait to see what mischief Agnes and family have in store for us this Halloween.”

