How to watch US Open final for free on TV and online in the UK tonight

The 2021 US Open tennis final takes place tonight - here's how to watch for free on TV and online.

The match will see 18-year-old Emma Raducanu as she makes her first Grand Slam final appearance against Canadian Leylah Fernandez.

Emma is the first British woman to reach a Grand Slam singles final since Virginia Wade at Wimbledon in 1977.

Watch US open final on TV and online

In the UK, you can watch the match via Amazon Prime Video here which costs £7.99 a month but also offers a 30-day free trial.

Alternatively, Channel 4 has announced it will be airing the match on TV in a last-minute deal to share the rights with Amazon.

Coverage will start at 8PM UK time.

Channel 4’s Chief Content Officer Ian Katz said: “Emma’s meteoric rise to secure a place in the US Open Final is just sensational. We’re glad to have worked with Prime Video and pulled out all the stops to get it on air and I’m sure viewers will be thrilled at the prospect of watching Emma in this Grand Slam final.”

He added: “We didn’t know we’d secured the deal until late on Friday night and so many people have gone above and beyond to make it happen.

"But Channel 4 is all about finding ways to let our viewers share great national moments, whether it’s Bake Off or big sporting events like the cricket World Cup final or US Open final."

"Emma's journey from qualification through to the US Open final at the age of 18 is a truly magical story for British sport and we think it's important that we extend our coverage to as many people as possible to support her in this historic moment for women's tennis," said Alex Green, managing director of Prime Video Sport Europe.

The deal means a previously announced highlights show which was originally planned to air on BBC One on Sunday night will no longer take place.

However there will be live radio commentary available be on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app.