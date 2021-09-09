E4 is to follow a leading dance crew for a brand new reality show.

Provisionally titled Breaking Bristol, E4 will step into the world of Bristol-based dance crew and reigning world hip-hop champions, the Dark Angels.

Cameras will follow the group as they fight to achieve what no others have ever done - defend their UK title and win back-to-back gold medals at the National Dance Championships.

E4 share: "We dive headfirst into the intimate personal stories of the 30 strong dance troupe, who juggle full time jobs or education with their passion for dance.

"Bound by strong friendships and the familiarity of growing up in the tightknit community of Knowle West, we’ll follow their ambitious journey through the season and onwards to Bournemouth and the UK Championships, as they dance for their lives to defend their title and solidify their impact in their small South Bristol town, where everyone knows everyone.

"In a competitive and cutthroat world, comradery and friendship is key and this ambitious team are as close as they come. There’s hard work and there’s laughter too, and the close bond with their head coach and mentor Charlie and his just as committed wife Steph, helps these dancers come to life as they perform mind-blowing routines amid tough training regimes designed to keep them at the top.

"Together the Angels are able to balance relationships, family, school and work, with their dreams of world dance domination and one day turning professional. "

Harjeet Chhokar, Channel 4 Commissioning Editor for Factual said: “We are joining the Dark Angels as they live through a year like no other, battling to retain their title and win back to back gold medals, a feat no other team has achieved, whist handling the day to day challenges of sometimes turbulent lives.

"This series is real and relatable, it has light, gloss and flair and some irresistible dancing talent. We’re really excited for E4 viewers to get hooked into this brand-new factual offering - Breaking Bristol (w/t).”

The six-part series is produced by Proper Content and will air on E4 in 2022.

