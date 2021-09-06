Beat The Chasers stars spill all as show returns for its biggest ever series

Beat The Chasers returns this weekend for its biggest ever series with huge money offers on the table.

Bradley Walsh returns to host as quizzers put their skills to the ultimate test taking on up to SIX of The Chasers.

In a series first, there are hundreds of thousands of pounds on offer in brand new ‘Super Offers’. Only available to those who ace the Cashbuilder round, ‘Super Offers’ are made to those who answer all five questions correctly.

But will anyone have the skills and bravery to take on the full iconic line-up: Mark ‘the Beast’ Labbett, Anne ‘the Governess’ Hegerty, Shaun ‘the Dark Destroyer’ Wallace, Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan, Paul ‘The Sinnerman’ Sinha and Darragh ‘The Menace’ Ennis?

Bradley said: “These are the best in the business, all six Chasers are at the top of their game and to see them all work together was sensational. Their knowledge is just incredible.

"But Beat The Chasers means they have to work differently - it’s something to behold watching those minds tick over at speed; both to get the answer and not get in the way of a teammate.”

It's the first time all six chasers have taken part in the show with Paul missing the most recent series due to illness.

Returning for the new episodes, he said: "It was very exciting — not least because Darragh's exceptional science knowledge meant we all stepped up as a team.”

And Paul teased: “There are quite a lot of standing ovations, and one particularly-memorable — and unexpected — celebration.”

Added Bradley: “When the Chasers started offering hundreds of thousands of pounds it was electric. The feeling in the room when there’s huge sums like that on offer is something else.

"Without a doubt this is the biggest series and the biggest challenge but with the chance of the biggest reward!”

Darragh agreed: "The crowd went wild at some points, and believe it or not Brad was actually lost for words at one point. I know that seems impossible but it is true.”

Shaun remarked: “The audience loved the Super Offers because of the life-changing sums that were on offer.”

Meanwhile Jenny revealed how the Chasers were tested more than ever.

She shared: “The contestants this series have definitely been practising and working out their tactics, especially regarding which offer to go for. Most of them, anyway!

Beat The Chasers: (L-R) Darragh Ennis, Paul Sinha, Anne Hegerty, Mark Labbett, Jenny Ryan and Shaun Wallace. Picture: ITV

"We’re seeing more contestants who play the game properly, take the best offer for their ability/confidence level, and give themselves a real chance.”

Darragh added: “The contestants were raring to go, I think they know there's a real chance to win life-changing amounts of money and people were much more prepared to assess and weigh up our offers.”

Beat The Chasers airs on ITV and ITV Hub from Saturday, 11 September at 8:30PM.