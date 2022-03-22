Vigil will return to BBC One for a second series, it's been confirmed.

The submarine drama is made by World Productions (Line Of Duty, Bodyguard) and written and created by Bafta-nominated writer Tom Edge (Judy, The Crown, Strike) with episodes by Ed Macdonald (The End Of The F***ing World) and Chandni Lakhani (Dublin Murders).

The first series starred Suranne Jones (Gentleman Jack, Doctor Foster) as DCI Amy Silva who led an investigation into a death on-board a Trident nuclear submarine.

Will Vigil return for series two?

The BBC have confirmed that Vigil will be back for a second series.

The new series will have six episodes, once again written and created by Tom Edge and made by World Productions (Showtrial, Line of Duty, Bodyguard).

Set and filmed in Scotland again, further details including casting and a release date are to be announced.

The renewal follows Vigil becoming the UK’s most-watched new drama launch in three years (since Bodyguard in 2018) with an average of 12.6 million viewers based on 30-day viewing figures.

Watch Vigil on TV and online

Vigil series 1 premiered on BBC One in August 2021.

The full series is available to watch online via the BBC iPlayer here.

A full teaser for the first series reveals: "The mysterious disappearance of a Scottish fishing trawler and a death on-board a Trident nuclear submarine bring the police into conflict with the Navy and British security services.

"DCI Amy Silva leads an investigation on land and at sea into a conspiracy that threatens the very heart of Britain’s nuclear deterrent."

Alongside Jones, the cast features Rose Leslie, Shaun Evans, Martin Compston and Paterson Joseph.

Also on the cast are Anjli Mohindra, Connor Swindells, Adam James, Gary Lewis, Stephen Dillane, Lolita Chakrabarti, Daniel Portman, Lorne MacFadyen and Lauren Lyle.

Picture: BBC One

