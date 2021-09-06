24/7 Christmas channel airing festive favourites launches this month

A brand new Christmas TV channel will launch this month showing nothing but festive shows and movies.

GREAT! movies christmas is set to be the home of Christmas viewing for 2021, launching on Thursday, 23 September.

The new, free-to-air channel will offer up feel-good festive films, ranging from Christmas classics, new premieres and wonderfully indulgent treats.

On air until Tuesday, 4 January 2022, the channel will launch across Freeview 51, Sky 319, Virgin 424, and Freesat 303 (temporarily replacing GREAT! movies classic).

The channel will feature premieres such as A Christmas Melody, starring Mariah Carey, Just In Time For Christmas featuring Christopher Lloyd, On Strike For Christmas, The Christmas Sitters, Beaus of Holly, family comedy Call Me Claus with Whoopi Goldberg, A Husband for Christmas, and Crazy for Christmas.

Plus, there will be themed strands such as Christmas Presents and Christmas Comedy Capers.

Narrative Entertainment’s annual pop-up channel GREAT! movies christmas channel is part of Narrative Entertainment’s free-to-air TV entertainment network GREAT! which consists of GREAT! movies, GREAT! movies action, GREAT! movies classic and GREAT! tv.

The GREAT! channels celebrate the best of movies and TV and make them accessible to everyone enabling friends, families, and communities to come together in great company and connect through a shared love and enjoyment of great content. All the channels are available on Freeview, Sky, Virgin Media and Freesat.

