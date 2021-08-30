New drama Stephen has arrived on ITV - here's a full run down of who's on the cast.

The three-part series is a sequel to the groundbreaking ITV drama The Murder of Stephen Lawrence.

Stephen portrays events from 2006, thirteen years after Stephen’s death on the evening of 22 April 1993 in a racially motivated attack whilst waiting for a bus in Well Hall Road, Eltham.

The drama tells the story of the ongoing struggle by Doreen and Neville Lawrence to achieve justice and how a detective, DCI Clive Driscoll – working closely with the Lawrences – puts together an investigation that finally – more than 18 years after his death – secures the convictions of two of the gang who committed the murder of Stephen.

Stephen 2021 cast

Sharlene Whyte (Small Axe, We Hunt Together) takes the role of Doreen Lawrence with Hugh Quarshie (Breeders, Absentia, White Heat, Holby City) reprising his performance of Neville Lawrence from the original award-winning drama.

BAFTA award winning actor Steve Coogan (Stan & Ollie, Philomena) takes the role of DCI Clive Driscoll who led the investigation into the murder of the Lawrences’ beloved son, Stephen.

Here's a full rundown of who's on the cast of series 1 of Stephen:

Doreen Lawrence - Sharlene Whyte

DCI Clive Driscoll - Steve Coogan

Neville Lawrence - Hugh Quarshie

Stuart Lawrence - Jorden Myrie

Georgina Lawrence - Yasmin Mwanza

Duwayne Brooks - Richie Campbell

Imran Khan - Adil Ray

Cressida Dick - Sian Brooke

DI Shaun Keep - Jonjo O’neill

Angela Gallop - Nancy Carroll

Watch Stephen on TV and online

Stephen will debut on Monday, 30 August at 9PM on ITV and continue weekly. The series has three, hour-long episodes.

You'll also be able to watch episodes online and catch up via the ITV Hub.

A synopsis of the first episode shares: "On 22nd April 1993, 18-year-old black student, Stephen Lawrence was murdered by a gang of racists on a London street. Thirteen years later, in 2006, the murder remains unsolved and Stephen’s parents Doreen and Neville continue their fight for justice.

"Meanwhile, DCI Clive Driscoll finds Stephen’s cold case files and takes on the case.

"Shocked by historical failures and omissions, Clive tasks an independent team of forensic scientists to conduct a fresh examination of the evidence.

"After a forensic breakthrough, Clive reaches out to Doreen and Neville and assures them he is going to bring Stephen’s killers to justice. While they are encouraged by the progress Clive’s team have made, Doreen remains wary, jaded by past experiences with the police."

