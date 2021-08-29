Vigil cast revealed for new BBC drama starring Suranne Jones

New drama Vigil has arrived on BBC One - here's a full run down of who's on the cast.
The new series comes from World Productions, makers of Line Of Duty and Bodyguard.
A teaser for the show shares: "The mysterious disappearance of a Scottish fishing trawler and a death on-board a Trident nuclear submarine bring the police into conflict with the Navy and British security services.
"DCI Amy Silva leads an investigation on land and at sea into a conspiracy that threatens the very heart of Britain’s nuclear deterrent."
Vigil 2021 cast
Here's a full rundown of who's on the cast of series 1 of Vigil:
Suranne Jones - Amy Silva
Rose Leslie - Kirsten Longacre
Shaun Evans - Glover
Martin Compston - Craig Burke
Paterson Joseph - Newsome
Adam James - Prentice
Connor Swindells - Hadlow
Gary Lewis - Robertson
Lolita Chakrabarti - Branning
Anjli Mohindra - Tiffany Docherty
Daniel Portman - Gary Walsh
Lorne MacFadyen - Doward
Stephen Dillane - Shaw
Lauren Lyle - Jade Antoniak
Watch Vigil on TV and online
Vigil starts on Sunday, 29 August at 9PM on BBC One and continues on Monday, 30 August at 9PM. Episodes will then continue Sundays.
As well as TV, you'll also be able to watch episodes online on BBC iPlayer. The series has six episodes.
A full synopsis of the opening episode reveals: "When a crew member is found dead on board the Trident nuclear submarine HMS Vigil, police in Scotland are called in to investigate.
"The catch? The UK’s nuclear deterrent must remain unbroken, so the submarine stays on patrol and Detective Chief Inspector Amy Silva must go aboard to begin an investigation. Although the death was written off as an accidental overdose, Amy suspects foul play. But when the crew close ranks in the face of Amy’s questioning a new threat overshadows her inquiry."
The fictional six-part series is written and created by Bafta-nominated writer Tom Edge, with episodes by Ed Macdonald and Chandni Lakhani. It is directed by Bafta winner James Strong, and Bafta nominee Isabelle Sieb.
Picture: BBC