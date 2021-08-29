Mortimer & Whitehouse are back for a fourth series of Gone Fishing - here's all you need to know.

The hit BBC Two show will be back on screens this summer with six brand new episodes.

The series will once again see lifelong friends and comedic royalty, Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse return to the riverbanks.

Watch Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing series 4 on TV and online

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing's new series starts on Sunday, 29 August August at 8PM. Episodes will continue weekly.

You can watch the new episodes on TV or online live or via catch up on the BBC iPlayer here.

Alongside series 4, you can watch the past series and specials in full online via the BBC iPlayer here.

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing 2021 episodes and spoilers

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing series 4 will air for six episodes.

Episode 1 - 29 August

Paul and Bob visit their most dazzling and extraordinary destination to date, the island of North Uist in the Outer Hebrides. Completely unlike anywhere they have fished before, this small, remote but beautiful island has an intricate network of tidal pools and sea lochs, making it near enough equal parts land and water and therefore the perfect place to fish for sea trout.

Episode 2 - 5 September

Details on future episodes are to be confirmed.

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing airs on BBC Two.