What's On TV tonight? What to watch on Sunday, 29 August

Here are our top shows from this evening's TV Sunday, 29 August.

From the start of new BBC drama Vigil to the return of Vera - here's our selection of programmes to tune into tonight.

Advertisements

Vigil - 9PM, BBC One

Vigil is the new drama from the makers of Line Of Duty. When a crew member is found dead on board the Trident nuclear submarine HMS Vigil, police in Scotland are called in to investigate.

The catch? The UK’s nuclear deterrent must remain unbroken, so the submarine stays on patrol and Detective Chief Inspector Amy Silva (Suranne Jones) must go aboard to begin an investigation. Although the death was written off as an accidental overdose, Amy suspects foul play. But when the crew close ranks in the face of Amy’s questioning a new threat overshadows her inquiry.

Vigil also stars Rose Leslie, Shaun Evans, Martin Compston, Paterson Joseph, Anjli Mohindra, Connor Swindells, Adam James, and Gary Lewis. Episode 2 airs on Monday night.

Soccer Aid: On Yer Bike on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Freddie Flintoff and Sir Bradley Wiggins.

On Yer Bike for Soccer Aid - 6:30PM, ITV

On Yer Bike for Soccer Aid is 90 minute special hosted by presenter and cricketing icon Freddie Flintoff. He will be joined on screen by cycling legend Sir Bradley Wiggins as the eight celebrities take to the saddle for this epic cycling challenge.

Split into two teams of four, England versus the World, they will go head to head over three epic cycling legs, all set in the gorgeous and dramatic backdrop of rural Yorkshire.

The England team comprises of Coronation Street actress Sair Khan, actor Barney Walsh, Good Morning Britain’s Alex Beresford and Emmerdale favourite Rebecca Sarker. The World team will feature comedian Zoe Lyons, actor Joe McFadden, Love Island star Maura Higgins and singer Keith Duffy.

Advertisements

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins - 9PM, Channel 4

Twelve celebrities head into the wilds of the Scottish Hebrides. Chief Instructor Ant Middleton and his team of Directing Staff (DS) apply pressure through a series of gruelling tasks and interrogations that will test the recruits both physically and mentally. Do these celebrities have what it takes to pass SAS selection?

In the opening episode, the recruits tackle the 'trainasium' - an aerial assault course designed to test how candidates manage fear - before attemptting to rescue a hostage from a building that has been exposed to CS gas.

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing - 8PM, BBC Two

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing returns for its fourth series tonight. In the first episode, Paul and Bob visit their most dazzling and extraordinary destination to date, the island of North Uist in the Outer Hebrides. Completely unlike anywhere they have fished before, this small, remote but beautiful island has an intricate network of tidal pools and sea lochs, making it near enough equal parts land and water and therefore the perfect place to fish for sea trout.

Vera

Vera - 8PM, ITV

Brenda Blethyn returns to the role of DCI Vera Stanhope for two emotionally compelling feature length episodes set against the backdrop of the North East.

When the body of well-respected local builder, Jim Tullman, is found beaten to death on the steps of the Collingwood Monument, DCI Vera Stanhope questions how such a seemingly beloved and imposing figure could be attacked so viciously. The mystery deepens when she discovers that Tullman was to testify against Marcus Hynde, a promising cadet footballer facing charges of GBH.

The strong ensemble cast reunited with Blethyn include Kenny Doughty who returns as Detective Sergeant Aiden Healy, Jon Morrison who plays DC Kenny Lockhart, Riley Jones who plays DC Mark Edwards and Ibinabo Jack who plays DC Jacqueline Williams.

Advertisements

When Ruby Wax Met... - 9PM, BBC Two

When Ruby Wax Met... continues with a focus on Ruby's most iconic female guests including Pamela Anderson - the biggest TV star in the 90s - who Ruby interviewed twice, discussing everything from Jung to favourite sexual positions.

Sharon Stone talks frankly about fame, having a movie star alter-ego and ageing. Bette Midler emerges from a junket to burst into cabaret on an escalator, Liza Minelli misfires not once - but twice - before bringing down the house with undeniable talent. Dame Joan Collins is more playful and down to earth than we have ever seen her before, and The Spice Girls talk about the future (including the newly engaged Victoria) before Ruby joins them on stage in a glorious display of Girl Power.