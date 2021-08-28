Sean Lock sitcom 15 Storeys High is now available on BBC iPlayer

Sean Lock's acclaimed sitcom 15 Storeys High has been added to BBC iPlayer following his sad passing.

It was announced last week that the comedian had died from cancer at the age of 58.

In the wake of his death, many called for his hit sitcom 15 Storeys High to be put on iPlayer as a tribute.

All episodes of the show, which originally aired between 2002 and 2004, are now available on BBC iPlayer.

The BBC announced on Friday: "Comedian Sean Lock’s sitcom 15 Storeys High will be available to watch on @BBCiPlayer from later today.

"Originally broadcast between 2002-2004, the show was created and written by Lock, who stars as pessimist Vince, with Benedict Wong playing his flatmate Errol."

According to the BBC iPlayer website, the series will be available to stream for the next 11 months.

15 Storeys High originally started out as a radio show before moving to TV where in 2003 it was nominated for a BAFTA.

Alongside Sean, those on the cast included Benedict Wong, Toby Jones, Tracy-Ann Oberman and Bill Bailey.

Alongside the sitcom, Sean was a regular team captain on Channel 4 and E4 series 8 Out Of 10 Cats and its Countdown themed spin-off.

As well as stand up comedy, he also made regular appearances on TV shows including QI, The Last Leg, Have I Got News for You, and The Big Fat Quiz of the Year.

In a statement last week, Channel 4 said: "Incredibly sad to learn of the loss of one of our greatest comedians, Sean Lock. A much loved part of the C4 family he’s played a huge role on the channel for over 2 decades, and we’ll miss him. Our thoughts are with his family and friends."

