Gogglebox star Andy Michael has died at the age of 61.

One of the show's original cast members, Andy passed away after a short illness, it was announced today.

He joined the Channel 4 series in 2013, appearing in its very first episode.

A statement released by Channel 4 and the show's producers read: "We are deeply saddened to share the passing of Gogglebox star Andy Michael at the age of 61 following a short illness.

"Andy passed away last weekend with his family by his side.

"Retired hotelier Andy, who brought much wit and insight to Gogglebox, was one of the show's original cast members, appearing in the very first episode in 2013.

"Beloved father to Katy, Alex, Pascal & Louis, and cherished husband of Carolyne, Andy was a much loved and respected member of the Gogglebox family and he will be very sadly missed.

"Our love and thoughts are with Carolyne and the entire family. The family have asked for privacy at this very sad time."

The news comes just days after the passing of another Gogglebox favourite, Mary Cook who died aged 92 last weekend.

Fans have been quick to post tributes to Andy following the news.

"So awful, had to read twice as really shocked, sending lots of love to his family," one wrote on Twitter.

Another posted: "Two great stars of the show in the space of a week, incredibly sad. Rest in peace, Andy."

"Very sad news. Thoughts are with the family at this difficult time. A very sad week for everyone associated with gogglebox," posted a third.

And a fourth commented: "What a grim week for Gogglebox. First Mary and now Andy. RIP."

Picture: Channel 4

